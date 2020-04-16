Global  

Bangladesh rescues hundreds of Rohingya drifting at sea for nearly two months

WorldNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Bangladesh rescues hundreds of Rohingya drifting at sea for nearly two monthsAbout 400 were on board, and more than 30 had died during perilous attempt to reach Malaysia Bangladesh’s coastguard says it has rescued at least 382 “starving” Rohingya refugees floating in a large boat in the country’s territorial waters after nearly two months at sea. Acting on a tip-off, a...
