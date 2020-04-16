Global  

Apple rolls out new iPhone SE model

Thursday, 16 April 2020
Apple rolls out new iPhone SE modelApple Inc. unveiled a second-generation iPhone SE on Wednesday, featuring a slightly larger screen and improved battery life as compared to the initial low-priced model. The...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Apple Announces New iPhone SE

Apple Announces New iPhone SE 01:06

 Apple Announces New iPhone SE The new, cheaper iPhone model was unveiled by Apple on Wednesday. The second-generation iPhone SE has the same name as the original iPhone SE, which debuted in 2016. The new phone costs $399, and preorders begin on Friday, April 17, with orders arriving by April 24. The...

