Restrictions at Canada-U.S. border could soon be eased, Trump suggests

WorldNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Restrictions at Canada-U.S. border could soon be eased, Trump suggestsWASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suggesting that travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border could be relaxed sooner rather...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Six Northeast States Form Panel To Discuss Easing Coronavirus Restrictions [Video]

Six Northeast States Form Panel To Discuss Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

Six states in the U.S. Northeast have taken the first tentative steps toward reopening their economies. According to Reuters, the states have formed a panel to develop a plan for the gradual lifting of..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Covid-19 restrictions lift [Video]

Thousands rush across Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Covid-19 restrictions lift

TORKHAM, PAKISTAN - Thousands of Afghan streamed across the Pakistan border to their homeland on Tuesday overwhelming authorities who had opened the frontier after more than two weeks of restrictions..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 01:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says 'Canada's doing well,' restrictions at border could ease soon

U.S. President Donald Trump signalled Wednesday that he's prepared to support easing travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border sooner rather than later --...
CTV News

