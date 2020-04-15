Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Germany extends social distance restrictions to early May

Germany extends social distance restrictions to early May

WorldNews Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Germany extends social distance restrictions to early MayBERLIN, April 15 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday generally extending the country's nationwide social distance restrictions which have been in force for weeks, until at least May 3. This was agreed by German federal and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiWei_071

Li Wei RT @CCTV: Europe Coronavirus Updates: -- Death toll hits 21,645 in Italy, hospitalized patients drop; -- France's COVID-19 deaths reach 17,… 2 hours ago

CCTV

CCTV Europe Coronavirus Updates: -- Death toll hits 21,645 in Italy, hospitalized patients drop; -- France's COVID-19 de… https://t.co/P242oJLCsN 5 hours ago

YourAnonRiots

Anonymous🐾🎗️ 🏴 RT @XHNews: #Coronavirus latest in Europe: https://t.co/YxSlMgpGLx -- Hospitalized patients in Italy drop -- UK confirms 98,476 cases --… 7 hours ago

XHNews

China Xinhua News #Coronavirus latest in Europe: https://t.co/YxSlMgpGLx -- Hospitalized patients in Italy drop -- UK confirms 98,476… https://t.co/Ap92qQG2K2 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.