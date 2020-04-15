Global  

Bundesliga return in early May unlikely as decision on 'ghost games' delayed

Bundesliga return in early May unlikely as decision on 'ghost games' delayedThe Bundesliga's return in early May is looking unlikely after government talks on the resumption of football were pushed back to at least April 30. Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Germany's 16 minister presidents on Wednesday regarding the future of the fight against coronavirus in Germany. The topic of the Bundesliga's return...
