Bundesliga return in early May unlikely as decision on 'ghost games' delayed Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Bundesliga's return in early May is looking unlikely after government talks on the resumption of football were pushed back to at least April 30. Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Germany's 16 minister presidents on Wednesday regarding the future of the fight against coronavirus in Germany. The topic of the Bundesliga's return... The Bundesliga's return in early May is looking unlikely after government talks on the resumption of football were pushed back to at least April 30. Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Germany's 16 minister presidents on Wednesday regarding the future of the fight against coronavirus in Germany. The topic of the Bundesliga's return... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this