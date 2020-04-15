Global  

Greenland ice sheet melting faster than ever before, study finds

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Greenland ice sheet melting faster than ever before, study findsGreenland’s ice sheet shrank more last year than at any time since records began in 1948, according to a new study. The huge drop in surface mass was caused not only by warm temperatures but also atmospheric conditions that have become more frequent due to climate change, researchers found. “We’re destroying ice in decades that was built over thousands of years,” said Marco Tedesco, research professor at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, who led the study. ”What we do here has huge implications for everywhere else in the world.”...
