The Tour de France is saved, but coronavirus has changed the cycling landscape

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

PARIS: The rescheduling of the Tour de France to start on August 29 has given cycling a major shake up. Here AFP looks at some of the issues created by the new-look season: With professional cycling team chiefs sounding like prophets of doom in the run up to Wednesday's rescheduling, a collective sigh of relief can be breathed by everyone if current plans pan out. Not only has the Tour been assured with its massive advertising revenue, the UCI has announced they plan to reschedule the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana. So fears of sweeping team... PARIS: The rescheduling of the Tour de France to start on August 29 has given cycling a major shake up. Here AFP looks at some of the issues created by the new-look season: With professional cycling team chiefs sounding like prophets of doom in the run up to Wednesday's rescheduling, a collective sigh of relief can be breathed by everyone if current plans pan out. Not only has the Tour been assured with its massive advertising revenue, the UCI has announced they plan to reschedule the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana. So fears of sweeping team... 👓 View full article

