With events banned until the end of August, the Oktoberfest could escape the lockdown. But although slated to start September 19, officials say it's "unlikely" the world's biggest beer festival will happen this year.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Caitlin H. Maybe I can get a dirndl for cheap this year? :/ https://t.co/M7HVQsE5uo 10 minutes ago LooL Media #Germany and #Coronavirus : #Oktoberfest most likely canceled due to #outbreak https://t.co/Gh7yR9TEJO https://t.co/VQ3UnQPISN 2 hours ago DW Business From music festivals to major sporting events, the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic has prompted a wave of unprecedented e… https://t.co/nU5o9GQzWv 3 hours ago Storm's getting worse How can you tell that the***has hit the fan? a) When Jürgen Klopp loses his temper. b) When the Bavarians cance… https://t.co/kyT5TPH9zY 4 hours ago Finanz.dk Coronavirus in Germany: Oktoberfest likely canceled due to outbreak - https://t.co/3JjgFeFS0m https://t.co/I8prJunSLf 5 hours ago Jürgen "jkr" Kraus Not sure if I could care less... https://t.co/cOVugo6usM 6 hours ago