Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus in Germany: Oktoberfest likely canceled due to outbreak

Coronavirus in Germany: Oktoberfest likely canceled due to outbreak

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
With events banned until the end of August, the Oktoberfest could escape the lockdown. But although slated to start September 19, officials say it's "unlikely" the world's biggest beer festival will happen this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

criseyde

Caitlin H. Maybe I can get a dirndl for cheap this year? :/ https://t.co/M7HVQsE5uo 10 minutes ago

LoolMedia

LooL Media #Germany and #Coronavirus : #Oktoberfest most likely canceled due to #outbreak https://t.co/Gh7yR9TEJO https://t.co/VQ3UnQPISN 2 hours ago

dw_business

DW Business From music festivals to major sporting events, the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic has prompted a wave of unprecedented e… https://t.co/nU5o9GQzWv 3 hours ago

Miss_Otis

Storm's getting worse How can you tell that the***has hit the fan? a) When Jürgen Klopp loses his temper. b) When the Bavarians cance… https://t.co/kyT5TPH9zY 4 hours ago

FinanzDK

Finanz.dk Coronavirus in Germany: Oktoberfest likely canceled due to outbreak - https://t.co/3JjgFeFS0m https://t.co/I8prJunSLf 5 hours ago

jkr_on_the_web

Jürgen "jkr" Kraus Not sure if I could care less... https://t.co/cOVugo6usM 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.