Coronavirus: 668 infected on French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The flagship Charles de Gaulle is in quarantine in Toulon, with a third of its 2,000 crew infected. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 7 hours ago Coronavirus spreads on French aircraft carrier 01:11 The French armed forces ministry said on Wednesday nearly 700 sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle had tested positive for the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

