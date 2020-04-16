Coronavirus: 668 infected on French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle
|
|
Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The flagship Charles de Gaulle is in quarantine in Toulon, with a third of its 2,000 crew infected.
|
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
Coronavirus spreads on French aircraft carrier 01:11
The French armed forces ministry said on Wednesday nearly 700 sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle had tested positive for the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this