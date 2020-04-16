War veteran Captain Tom raises millions for health workers
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () A 99-year-old war veteran from England has been using his walking frame to raise money for UK health workers battling coronavirus. Captain Tom Moore initially wanted to raise 1,000 pounds but ended up raising 12 million.
