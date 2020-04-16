War veteran Captain Tom raises millions for health workers

Global  

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A 99-year-old war veteran from England has been using his walking frame to raise money for UK health workers battling coronavirus. Captain Tom Moore initially wanted to raise 1,000 pounds but ended up raising 12 million.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £12m for NHS after completing charity walk

Veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £12m for NHS after completing charity walk 01:43

 A 99-year-old war veteran who has won the hearts of the nation by fundraising for the NHS has achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden - raising more than £12 million. Captain Tom Moore completed the final four of the 25-metre laps at his Bedfordshire home on Thursday morning, with a special...

