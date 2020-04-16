Global  

Drinking alcohol may heighten risk of getting coronavirus, WHO suggests

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
"Alcohol compromises the body's immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes," said the World Health Organization in a report.
