Coronavirus | Nine members of family test positive in Haryana’s Panchkula Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja told reporters that some of the family members had visited Pathankot on March 18. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja told reporters that some of the family members had visited Pathankot on March 18. 👓 View full article

