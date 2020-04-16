Apple's budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China: Weibo poll

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Apple Inc's new iPhone SE for the budget-conscious is unlikely to be a major driver of sales in China, a Weibo survey suggested, with analysts noting its lacks of 5G capability.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple's new budget iPhone gets lukewarm China reception

Apple's new budget iPhone gets lukewarm China reception 01:14

 A social media poll suggests Apple's new budget iPhone, the SE, may not do much for the company's sales in China. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

