'Health and safety top priority,' says BCCI over suspension of IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

DNA Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
After speculations and talks around the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) officially suspended the cash-rich tournament till further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pa. Secretary Of Health Signs Order To Provide 'Safety Measures' For Workers

Pa. Secretary Of Health Signs Order To Provide 'Safety Measures' For Workers 00:38

 The state's health officials have issued guidelines to keep the people still going to work safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

