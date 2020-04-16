Global  

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week — a slight decline

CBC.ca Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Another 5.2 million Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting total filings for claims over the past month above an astounding 20 million, which would underscore the deepening economic slump caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Unemployment: Who Qualifies?

Unemployment: Who Qualifies? 02:19

 6.6 million Americans filed jobless claims last week alone. Old computer systems are slowing some many states... including Ohio. with updates... the department of job and family services hopes to pay more by the end of next week.

