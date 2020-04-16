Another 5.2 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week — a slight decline
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Another 5.2 million Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting total filings for claims over the past month above an astounding 20 million, which would underscore the deepening economic slump caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
6.6 million Americans filed jobless claims last week alone. Old computer systems are slowing some many states... including Ohio. with updates... the department of job and family services hopes to pay more by the end of next week.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
adrian RT @CNNBusiness: JUST IN: Another 5.2 million workers filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, according to the US De… 3 seconds ago
Vic RT @eugenegu: Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. That means 22 million Americans lost their jobs in just one m… 7 seconds ago
JUICE RT @cnnbrk: Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. In total, 22 million people have filed first-time clai… 10 seconds ago
Master Trader RT @JavierBlas: DEMAND HIT: Another 5.2 million Americans filed for initial unemployment claims in the latest week, bringing the four-week… 21 seconds ago
ChastitySunshine RT @NewDay: BREAKING: Another 5.2 million workers filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Depart… 21 seconds ago