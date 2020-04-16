Global  

Washington state sees 150,000 new jobless claims as coronavirus pushes nation toward Depression territory

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Washington recorded more than 150,000 new weekly jobless claims as the state continues to feel the devastation from the coronavirus pandemic. For the week ending April 11, Washington saw 150,516 initial claims for unemployment insurance, according to data released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s a 12% decline from the prior week, […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Jobless Claims Increase by 5.2 Million

Jobless Claims Increase by 5.2 Million 01:05

 Jobless Claims Increase by 5.2 Million The four-week total for jobless claims has exceeded 22 million. Nearly all of the job gains since the Great Recession have been lost. The claims exceeded projections of a total of five million new claims for the week ending on April 11. Peter Boockvar, Bleakley...

