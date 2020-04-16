Washington state sees 150,000 new jobless claims as coronavirus pushes nation toward Depression territory Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Washington recorded more than 150,000 new weekly jobless claims as the state continues to feel the devastation from the coronavirus pandemic. For the week ending April 11, Washington saw 150,516 initial claims for unemployment insurance, according to data released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor. That’s a 12% decline from the prior week, […] 👓 View full article

