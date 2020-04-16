From the Archives, 1985: Melbourne's Greeks welcome their Marathon man Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

On April 17, 1985, Yannis Kouros won the Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon for the first time. The event took place nine times. He won five of them. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this