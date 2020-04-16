'The hypocrisy made me sick': Turnbull reveals details about Christensen AFP probe Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Mr Turnbull reveals in his new memoir that he was briefed by then AFP commissioner Andrew Colvin in a one-on-one meeting that summed up months of police inquiries. Mr Turnbull reveals in his new memoir that he was briefed by then AFP commissioner Andrew Colvin in a one-on-one meeting that summed up months of police inquiries. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this