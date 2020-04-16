Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > EXCLUSIVE: Was shooting for 'Article 15' and 'Four More Shots Please Season 2' at same time: Sayani Gupta

EXCLUSIVE: Was shooting for 'Article 15' and 'Four More Shots Please Season 2' at same time: Sayani Gupta

DNA Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
During an EXCLUSIVE interaction, Sayani Gupta spoke at length about shooting for 'Four More Shots Please' and multiple projects simultaneously.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Aur Batao: How is lockdown treating Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Kirti Kulhari

Aur Batao: How is lockdown treating Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Kirti Kulhari 09:24

 In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee gets candid with the cast of Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please! As India continues to reel under lockdown, in this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, RJ Stutee talks to Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Kirti Kulhari via video conference. The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KUMARAN1573

Political_Sanyasi RT @dna: EXCLUSIVE: Was shooting for 'Article 15' and 'Four More Shots Please Season 2' at same time: Sayani Gupta https://t.co/Yl18dU4f2g… 5 hours ago

dna

DNA EXCLUSIVE: Was shooting for 'Article 15' and 'Four More Shots Please Season 2' at same time: Sayani Gupta… https://t.co/dhcpUMakQZ 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.