Putin postpones World War II victory parade due to virus

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the postponement of a Victory Day parade marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, citing the ongoing public health threat from the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking in televised remarks on Thursday, Putin said the festivities in Red Square would be held later this […]
