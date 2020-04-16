Pandemic provokes spike in demand for food pantries in US

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Brooklyn Dotson needed food. Her first unemployment check had yet to arrive after she was let go by the warehouse where she used to work. So the 25-year-old Nashville woman scrounged up some gas money and drove 30 miles (48 kilometers) to the GraceWorks Ministries food pantry in Franklin. There, at […]
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Food Banks Are Trying to Help During the Pandemic, Here’s How to Help Them

Food Banks Are Trying to Help During the Pandemic, Here’s How to Help Them 00:55

 The coronavirus has created a near impossible scenario for food banks; unprecedented demand, dwindling supply, and a shortage of volunteer workers. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

