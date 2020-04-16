Global  

Giants seek tackles, defensive playmakers with No. 4 pick

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
While he didn’t come close to filling all the New York Giants’ needs in free agency, general manager Dave Gettleman has put the struggling franchise in position to pick into the strength of the draft. Signing cornerback James Bradberry, linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell and running back Dion Lewis in free agency will help […]
