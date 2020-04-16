U.S. small-business rescue loan program hits $350 billion cap, says government

A $350 billion emergency U.S. loan program designed to help small businesses keep workers on their payrolls amid the novel coronavirus disruption has run out of funds, the U.S. Small Business Administration said in an email on Thursday.

