U.S. small-business rescue loan program hits $350 billion cap, says government

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A $350 billion emergency U.S. loan program designed to help small businesses keep workers on their payrolls amid the novel coronavirus disruption has run out of funds, the U.S. Small Business Administration said in an email on Thursday.
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Crowdsourcing Couple Tracks COVID-19 Relief Loans, Finds Small Businesses Are Waiting and Waiting

Crowdsourcing Couple Tracks COVID-19 Relief Loans, Finds Small Businesses Are Waiting and Waiting 01:40

 A husband and wife decided to track the progress of coronavirus relief loans to small businesses and found that the money isn’t moving very quickly. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

