QB of the future? RB of the present? Steelers weigh options

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick is already a home run, according to Kevin Colbert. The longtime general manager offers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s All-Pro season in 2019 as proof. The Steelers made an uncharacteristically aggressive move last September when they sent their top selection in the 2020 draft to Miami for Fitzpatrick, […]
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: 2020 Steelers Eye On The Draft: Quarterback

2020 Steelers Eye On The Draft: Quarterback 01:21

 A look at the quarterback options for the Steelers heading into the 2020 NFL Draft

