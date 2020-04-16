Global  

UN envoy expects Yemen cease-fire agreement very soon

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen said Thursday the threat of the new coronavirus has galvanized peace efforts and that he expects the country’s warring sides to agree on a lasting cease-fire and peace talks “in the immediate future.” Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council that talks with Yemen’s internationally […]
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UN envoy expects Yemen's warring sides to agree truce soon

UN envoy expects Yemen's warring sides to agree truce soon 02:08

 Griffiths says Saudi-led coalition, Houthis, expected to agree on truce in 'immediate future' as COVID-19 threat looms.

