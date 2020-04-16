Global  

Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Dennehy, the burly actor who started in films as a macho heavy and later in his career won plaudits for his stage work in plays by William Shakespeare, Anton Chekhov, Eugene O’Neill and Arthur Miller, has died. He was 81. Dennehy died Wednesday night of natural causes in New Haven, […]
