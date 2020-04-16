Global  

Top recruit Jalen Green skips college, signs with G League

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Top recruit Jalen Green said Thursday that he is skipping college and has signed with the G League for next season, becoming the first player to take advantage of a new potential path to the NBA. Green, a guard from Napa, California who was considered by some as the No. 1 overall recruit in this […]
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Jalen Green Mixtape

Jalen Green Mixtape 02:23

 CBB’s No. 3 prospect Jalen Green is skipping college for the G-League

