SafetyPin-Daily Former prosecutor: Here's how I'd cross-examine Donald Trump about the coronavirus || By: Michael J. Stern https://t.co/FdfqsTKztx 4 minutes ago

ZenTaoPrincess RT @JillDLawrence: What if a former federal prosecutor was in the press room for White House briefings? @MichaelJStern1 has a few thoughts:… 15 minutes ago

Contra Costa 4 Pete and Joe 2020 Former prosecutor: Here's how I'd cross-examine Donald Trump about the coronavirus https://t.co/SXIAiO91ZM 37 minutes ago

Kevin Richardson RT @SafetyPinDaily: Former prosecutor: Here's how I'd cross-examine Donald Trump about the coronavirus || By Michael J. Stern https://t.co/… 41 minutes ago

Hendu0520 Former prosecutor: Here's how I'd cross-examine Donald Trump about the coronavirus https://t.co/YG10RaFKyH 2 hours ago

Mother Nature Former prosecutor: Here's how I'd cross-examine Donald Trump about the coronavirus https://t.co/800TjzpIOB 2 hours ago