Actor Brian Dennehy Dies at 81

CNN reports character actor Brian Dennehy has died at the age of 81. A two-time Tony Award winner, Dennehy co-starred in a wide range of films, often in tough-guy roles. Dennehy co-starred in a long list of popular movies, including "First Blood" as the local sheriff who clashes with Sylvester...
