Actor Brian Dennehy Dies at 81

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The versatile actor, whose career spanned more than 50 years in theater, movies and television, won two Tony Awards, including for his performance in “Death of a Salesman.”
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Actor Brian Dennehy Passes Away At 81

Actor Brian Dennehy Passes Away At 81 00:35

 CNN reports character actor Brian Dennehy has died at the age of 81. A two-time Tony Award winner, Dennehy co-starred in a wide range of films, often in tough-guy roles. Dennehy co-starred in a long list of popular movies, including "First Blood" as the local sheriff who clashes with Sylvester...

GlobeMetro

Boston Globe Metro Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81 https://t.co/u61cWRTME3 19 seconds ago

gingin21

redrider RT @BBCWorld: Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Dennehy dies of natural causes aged 81 https://t.co/wjFpGjjMgQ 28 seconds ago

SouzaEluam

ELUAM SOUZA RT @NBCNews: Brian Dennehy, veteran actor known for roles in 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood,' has died, his daughter announced. He was 81. ht… 58 seconds ago

5thgearmedia

5th Gear Media Group Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81 (Via WINK News) https://t.co/iNM3RivipP 1 minute ago

BORIBABY

GLADYS RT @TheNotoriousNIK: Character actor LEGEND. Rest in power Mr. D #BrianDennehy https://t.co/xhiAULUj2X 1 minute ago

JamesKennethBo2

James RT @mmpadellan: The great actor, Brian Dennehy, has passed at the age of 81. It was a non-COVID related death, but still a huge loss. #RI… 1 minute ago

Kellyk84471553

(Do random acts of kindness for animals). Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81 https://t.co/6snMtCKPCj via @SFGate 2 minutes ago

MistressPrime

🅈🄲 🅆🄸🄻🄻🄸🄰🄼🅂 Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81 https://t.co/Ru3Kb63h29 #RIPBrianDennehy 💔 2 minutes ago

