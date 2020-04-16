Global  

Study: Warming makes US West megadrought worst in modern age

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020
KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) — A two-decade-long dry spell that has parched much of the western United States is turning into one of the deepest megadroughts in the region in more than 1,200 years, a new study found. And about half of this historic drought can be blamed on man-made global warming, according to a study […]
