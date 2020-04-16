Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brian Dennehy, veteran character actor known for 'Tommy Boy,' 'Death of a Salesman,' dies at 81

Brian Dennehy, veteran character actor known for 'Tommy Boy,' 'Death of a Salesman,' dies at 81

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Brian Dennehy, a Tony- and Golden Globe-winning actor known for his roles in the movie "Tommy Boy" and TV's "Death of a Salesman," has died at 81.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' Star, Dead at 81

Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' Star, Dead at 81 01:18

 Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' Star, Dead at 81 Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, CT. His daughter, Elizabeth, shared the news of his death on Twitter. Elizabeth Dennehy, via Twitter Elizabeth Dennehy, via Twitter Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades. He worked in...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DonYoung13

Donn Young Brian Dennehy, veteran character actor known for 'Tommy Boy,' 'Death of a Salesman,' dies at 81 https://t.co/0DC30Ov1RV via @USATODAY 12 minutes ago

AlltrendsDotCo

All Trends Brian Dennehy, veteran character actor known for ‘Tommy Boy,’ ‘Death of a Salesman,’ dies at 81… https://t.co/NuEFohdzAn 19 minutes ago

charlestrotter

Cable Hogue Veteran character actor Brian Dennehy, a two-time Tony winner and six-time Emmy nominee most recognized for film ro… https://t.co/2PJT0G4DDC 20 minutes ago

HandsomeRandall

TheHandsomeRandall Brian Dennehy, veteran character actor known for 'Tommy Boy,' 'Death of a Salesman,' dies at 81 https://t.co/J4P4opUvW8 via @YahooEnt 23 minutes ago

Mel102208

Life is Good Brian Dennehy, veteran character actor known for 'Tommy Boy,' 'Death of a Salesman,' dies at 81 https://t.co/kXLNtGghcG via @usatoday 30 minutes ago

Darcman

Eric Darcman Veteran character actor Brian Dennehy (Rambo: First Blood, Tommy Boy, 10, To Catch A Killer and Cocoon) has died at… https://t.co/g38vE0Tv3G 31 minutes ago

car67ri

Carol Riley Brian Dennehy, veteran character actor known for 'Tommy Boy,' 'Death of a Salesman,' dies at 81 https://t.co/ijFEHECq9b via @usatoday 37 minutes ago

ed_hammond88

Ed Hammond Brian Dennehy, veteran character actor known for 'Tommy Boy,' 'Death of a Salesman,' dies at 81 https://t.co/beDiAj6RKH 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.