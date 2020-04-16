Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New York coronavirus hospitalizations fall, New Jersey launches nursing home probe

New York coronavirus hospitalizations fall, New Jersey launches nursing home probe

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York fell to their lowest levels in more than a week, adding to evidence the hardest-hit state was controlling its spread, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Musician performs outside New York nursing home during coronavirus lockdown

Musician performs outside New York nursing home during coronavirus lockdown 04:06

 Musician Michael Abramovshchik performed outside King David Nursing Home in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday (April 14).

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RominaG81779894

Romina Guzman RT @politstrip: New York Governor Cuomo Says State No Longer Needs USNS Comfort As Coronavirus Hospitalizations Fall https://t.co/0BE0lTGp2U 3 minutes ago

politstrip

Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 New York Governor Cuomo Says State No Longer Needs USNS Comfort As Coronavirus Hospitalizations Fall https://t.co/0BE0lTGp2U 10 minutes ago

BDegerdon

Bruce Degerdon New York Governor Cuomo Says State No Longer Needs USNS Comfort As Coronavirus Hospitalizations Fall https://t.co/ahHYxMgVLY 4 hours ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA RT @GeorgeMentz: Coronavirus Hospitalizations In New York Fall To Lowest Level In Almost A Month https://t.co/pkIbK4gbmi https://t.co/g3G2p… 4 hours ago

DameProgressive

Progressive Dame RT @realTuckFrumper: New York Governor Cuomo Says State No Longer Needs USNS Comfort As Coronavirus Hospitalizations Fall https://t.co/Efnj… 5 hours ago

Iavs1

Iavs RT @Forbes: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the rate of new coronavirus infections in his state is continuing to decline—with the number… 6 hours ago

Martha07357981

Martha RT @Phil_Sanchez: Coronavirus Hospitalizations In New York Fall To Lowest Level In Almost A Month https://t.co/v2QA5mWMuR 7 hours ago

blanc2618

Brian Lancet New York Governor Cuomo Says State No Longer Needs USNS Comfort As Coronavirus Hospitalizations Fall #Topbuzz https://t.co/wtc0QQZCHv 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.