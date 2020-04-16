Senator Warren takes Treasury, Fed to task over 'little oversight' of stimulus programs

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren chastised the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department on Thursday over their rollout of massive stimulus programs designed to help businesses weather the global coronavirus pandemic, saying they were failing to protect workers. 👓 View full article



