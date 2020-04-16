Global  

Senator Warren takes Treasury, Fed to task over 'little oversight' of stimulus programs

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren chastised the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department on Thursday over their rollout of massive stimulus programs designed to help businesses weather the global coronavirus pandemic, saying they were failing to protect workers.
News video: Senator Warren: Issues With 'Little Oversight' Of Stimulus Programs

Senator Warren: Issues With 'Little Oversight' Of Stimulus Programs 00:33

 Senator Elizabeth Warren chastised the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department on Thursday over their rollout of massive stimulus programs designed to help businesses weather the global coronavirus pandemic, saying they were failing to protect workers. “The Federal Reserve is handing out billions...

Warren Says She Will Watch Over Corporations Loans 'Carefully' [Video]

Warren Says She Will Watch Over Corporations Loans 'Carefully'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants corporations getting money from the stimulus package to use it responsibly. She wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...

