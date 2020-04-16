Blues agree to terms with Scandella on $13.1M, 4-year deal Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues made another move to fortify their future blue line by agreeing to terms Thursday with defenseman Marco Scandella on a four-year contract extension. The deal is worth $13.1 million — an annual salary-cap hit of $3.275 million through the 2023-24 season. Scandella played 11 games […] 👓 View full article

