Alaska initial jobless claims down but well above average Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Initial unemployment claims in Alaska are down slightly from a historic high, but they are about 12 times what is typical for this time of year amid the economic fallout from coronavirus concerns, according to a state official and government figures Thursday. Initial claims for the most recent reporting week totaled […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this All News in USA - Alaska initial jobless claims down but well above average https://t.co/CH6E2MVQM7 1 hour ago Star World Alaska initial jobless claims down but well above average https://t.co/nDUDbdm6Pu 2 hours ago