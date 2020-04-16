Global  

Alaska initial jobless claims down but well above average

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Initial unemployment claims in Alaska are down slightly from a historic high, but they are about 12 times what is typical for this time of year amid the economic fallout from coronavirus concerns, according to a state official and government figures Thursday. Initial claims for the most recent reporting week totaled […]
