Agent: NFL star Von Miller has COVID-19, is in good spirits

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
AURORA, Colorado (AP) — Von Miller’s agent says the NFL star has tested positive for the coronavirus and wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show doubters how serious the disease is. Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday that Miller is in good spirits while resting at his home in Denver and […]
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Denver Broncos Linebacker Von Miller Has Coronavirus

Denver Broncos Linebacker Von Miller Has Coronavirus 00:20

 Denver Bronocs linebacker Von Miller has the coronavirus, his agent confirmed to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network. Katie Johnston reports.

