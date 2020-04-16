Global  

Germany's Angela Merkel backs WHO after Donald Trump cuts funding

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The German chancellor has expressed her full support for the UN health agency, saying a "strong international response" is the only way to end the pandemic. US President Trump has accused the WHO of failing its mandate.
