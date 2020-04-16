Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rostering system to guide NSW schools return in term two

Rostering system to guide NSW schools return in term two

The Age Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said classrooms would not be full when students begin returning to school in week three of term two.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jennifermacey

Jennifer Macey As a parent with two primary school kids - I just find this flip-flopping very destabilising - these are uncertain… https://t.co/kJnVW9RWjf 12 minutes ago

Asher_Wolf

Asher Wolf Rostering system to guide NSW schools return in term two https://t.co/zGJOr56tGS 14 minutes ago

max_power50

Max Power Rostering system to guide NSW schools return in term two https://t.co/r1kowoggtw via @smh 16 minutes ago

JaneCaro

Jane Caro RT @smh: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says a rostering system may be used to stagger the return to classroom schooling in term two, rathe… 22 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says a rostering system may be used to stagger the return to classroom schooling in… https://t.co/poSbHC9j19 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.