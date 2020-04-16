Global  

Coronavirus: Trump unveils plan to re-open states in phases

BBC News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The president has argued with state governors over his authority to reopen the US in recent days.
 U.S. President Donald Trump proposed guidelines on Thursday under which state governors could act to revive the U.S. economy from its coronavirus shutdown in a staggered, three-stage process.

