Convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has been released from prison in Bogota, Colombia.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Australian News RT @60Mins: BREAKING: Convicted Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has been released from a Colombian jail. The exclusive interview,… 27 seconds ago Heath Aston From Cocaine Cassie to COVID Cassie: https://t.co/BpuWYf4btD via @theage 13 minutes ago AAP Newswire RT @EmilyCosenza: Convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has walked free from a Colombian jail after spending three years behind bars. Vi… 16 minutes ago Emily Cosenza Convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has walked free from a Colombian jail after spending three years behind ba… https://t.co/PdawFWWF8E 19 minutes ago Stephen #WashYourHands 🧼 In other news, Cocaine Cassie is free! Her accent has completely changed! Aussie "umm" replaced with a much more C… https://t.co/AnvG4n9BGW 35 minutes ago chris zappone Drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury released from Colombian prison https://t.co/5NvMm4QdT1 40 minutes ago Muhammad Asif RT @9NewsAUS: BREAKING: Convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has been freed from prison in the dead of night, and is now out on parole.… 40 minutes ago Global Issues Web Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury released from Colombian jail after three years https://t.co/YGY68PToPo https://t.co/sDwb4x3YR5 1 hour ago