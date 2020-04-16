Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
PGA Tour announces mid-June return in Texas
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
PGA Tour announces mid-June return in Texas
Thursday, 16 April 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
The PGA Tour announced it would resume its season in mid-June with a tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, which would most likely make men’s golf among the first major American professional sports to restart competition.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
10 hours ago
PGA Tour Announces Plans To Re-Start Season
00:33
The PGA Tour announced Thursday its plan to re-start its season beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on June 8th. Katie Johnston reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Brazil
Chile
Jair Bolsonaro
Shinzo Abe
Bangladesh
World Health Organization
Malaysia
Rohingya people
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Coronavirus Update
PGA Tour
22 Million
Jobless Claims
Tommy Boy
Prince Harry
WORTH WATCHING
Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end shutdown
Virus imperils Amazon deforestation, Brazil's indigenous tribes
Latin American health workers face hostile treatment
Japan widens stay-at-home plea to entire country
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.