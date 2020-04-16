PGA Tour announces mid-June return in Texas Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The PGA Tour announced it would resume its season in mid-June with a tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, which would most likely make men’s golf among the first major American professional sports to restart competition. 👓 View full article

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 10 hours ago PGA Tour Announces Plans To Re-Start Season 00:33 The PGA Tour announced Thursday its plan to re-start its season beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on June 8th. Katie Johnston reports.

