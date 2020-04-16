Global  

PGA Tour announces mid-June return in Texas

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The PGA Tour announced it would resume its season in mid-June with a tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, which would most likely make men’s golf among the first major American professional sports to restart competition.
