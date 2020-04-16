Quebec doctor dies from COVID-19 Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

A public health specialist who worked on Montreal's South Shore is the first doctor in Quebec to die of complications from COVID-19, officials said Thursday. 👓 View full article

