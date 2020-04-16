Global  

Quebec doctor dies from COVID-19

CBC.ca Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A public health specialist who worked on Montreal's South Shore is the first doctor in Quebec to die of complications from COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
