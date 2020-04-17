Former Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov retires Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov retired from professional hockey Thursday. The 41-year-old Markov played 990 regular-season games for the Canadiens between 2000 and 2017 before returning home to Russia to finish his career. Markov spent his final three years in the Kontinental Hockey League, suiting up for the last time this season with Lokomotiv […] 👓 View full article

