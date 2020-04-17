Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Former Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov retires

Former Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov retires

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov retired from professional hockey Thursday. The 41-year-old Markov played 990 regular-season games for the Canadiens between 2000 and 2017 before returning home to Russia to finish his career. Markov spent his final three years in the Kontinental Hockey League, suiting up for the last time this season with Lokomotiv […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportingnewsca

Sporting News Canada Former Canadiens blueliner Andrei Markov, who made 990 appearances in 17 years with the franchise, retired today. https://t.co/UK2U6wNQfi 2 hours ago

MiskaP97

Miska Paananen RT @NHLdotcom: Andrei Markov, a 41-year-old defenseman who played 990 games during 16 seasons with the Canadiens, is retiring, according to… 3 hours ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Andrei Markov, a 41-year-old defenseman who played 990 games during 16 seasons with the Canadiens, is retiring, acc… https://t.co/VKSzvMvwSm 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.