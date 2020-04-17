Global  

In his own words: Malcolm Turnbull on old battles, personal and political, and new beginnings

The Age Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
There will be grenades. And missile strikes. Old wounds reopened. Malcolm Turnbull's new book is guaranteed to reignite the rage of a legion of haters. But the former PM says he simply wants to set the record straight.
