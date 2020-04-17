Global  

Coronavirus latest: Donald Trump unveils plans to 'open up America again'

Deutsche Welle Friday, 17 April 2020
The White House is pushing to kick start the US economy after widespread fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. In Europe, leaders are calling for a unified response to defeat the outbreak. Follow DW for the latest.
Coronavirus Update: President, Governors Clash Over Reopening

Coronavirus Update: President, Governors Clash Over Reopening 02:45

 President Donald Trump says he alone will decide when to reopen America, but he may soon be facing a battle with New York, New Jersey and five other states. The governors are working together to decide when it's safe to go back to work and school. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

