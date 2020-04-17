Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders

Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
While many Americans are filled with fear, Melissa Ackison says the coronavirus pandemic has filled her with anger. The stay-at home orders are government overreach, the conservative Ohio state Senate candidate says, and the labeling of some workers as “essential” arbitrary. “It enrages something inside of you,” said Ackison, who was among those who protested […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Kansas businesses improve during stay-at-home orders

Kansas businesses improve during stay-at-home orders 01:55

 After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 3, some local businesses decided to use the time to make changes and perfect the way they do business.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen economy [Video]

Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus, and again called for states to end stay-at-home orders that he..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:49Published
Coronavirus In Texas: Local Shelter Sees Spike In Domestic Violence Calls, Severity [Video]

Coronavirus In Texas: Local Shelter Sees Spike In Domestic Violence Calls, Severity

North Texas shelter SafeHaven has seen a spike in domestic violence calls and severity since stay at home orders were placed due to the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

As economic pain deepens, protesters pushing back on U.S. stay-at-home orders

As sweeping stay-at-home orders in 42 U.S. states to combat the coronavirus have shuttered businesses, disrupted lives and decimated the economy, protesters have...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.com

'Refund my money!' Customers accuse Instacart shoppers of stealing their groceries

Instacart is being bombarded with an onslaught of orders during the stay-at-home era. The platform is struggling to keep up as some orders disappear.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.