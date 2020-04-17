Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
Friday, 17 April 2020 () While many Americans are filled with fear, Melissa Ackison says the coronavirus pandemic has filled her with anger. The stay-at home orders are government overreach, the conservative Ohio state Senate candidate says, and the labeling of some workers as “essential” arbitrary. “It enrages something inside of you,” said Ackison, who was among those who protested […]
Reuters