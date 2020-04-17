U.S. states extend coronavirus shutdown, Trump unveils plan for return

New York and six other Northeastern states on Thursday extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders to May 15, as President Donald Trump issued new federal guidelines for a cautious reopening of the economy in keeping with advice from leading public health authorities.

