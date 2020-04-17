Global  

U.S. states extend coronavirus shutdown, Trump unveils plan for return

Reuters
New York and six other Northeastern states on Thursday extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders to May 15, as President Donald Trump issued new federal guidelines for a cautious reopening of the economy in keeping with advice from leading public health authorities.
 U.S. President Donald Trump proposed guidelines on Thursday under which state governors could act to revive the U.S. economy from its coronavirus shutdown in a staggered, three-stage process.

