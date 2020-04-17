India's community health workers say they have to do dangerous work without any benefits.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Navas Marie luce BBC News - India coronavirus: The underpaid and unprotected women leading the Covid-19 war https://t.co/TUqKcPdilK 2 minutes ago Shalu Nigam BBC News - India coronavirus: The underpaid and unprotected women leading the Covid-19 war https://t.co/VD4TVQtvB0 8 minutes ago TJ. RT @BBCWorld: India coronavirus: The underpaid and unprotected women leading the Covid-19 war https://t.co/OxBiGT6hw9 10 minutes ago STIGMABASE | EDU Fighting Stigma — India coronavirus: The underpaid and unprotected women leading the Covid-19 war: But they are poo… https://t.co/bD9CvZNJ7g 23 minutes ago Tan Chye Hong BBC News - India coronavirus: The underpaid and unprotected women leading the Covid-19 war https://t.co/ax4xdjya6U 50 minutes ago Yogendra Yadav "India coronavirus: The underpaid and unprotected women leading the Covid-19 war "https://t.co/hRgsmK9ioA 1 hour ago Manish Kumar BBC News - India coronavirus: The underpaid and unprotected women leading the Covid-19 war https://t.co/aZx7lnDIU7 2 hours ago Newscaster India coronavirus: The underpaid and unprotected women leading the Covid-19 war https://t.co/TXicPWNw77 https://t.co/7r5b5jkcDQ 2 hours ago