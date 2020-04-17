China March crude oil runs hit 15-month low as refiners extend output cuts

Friday, 17 April 2020

China's daily crude oil throughputs hit their lowest monthly level in March since December 2018 as state refiners maintained deep cuts in production levels as the coronavirus pandemic undercut fuel demand. 👓 View full article



