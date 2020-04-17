Global  

China March crude oil runs hit 15-month low as refiners extend output cuts

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
China's daily crude oil throughputs hit their lowest monthly level in March since December 2018 as state refiners maintained deep cuts in production levels as the coronavirus pandemic undercut fuel demand.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Oil prices slide again despite huge output cuts

Oil prices slide again despite huge output cuts 01:10

 Oil prices dropped again Wednesday despite the recent deal to slash output. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

