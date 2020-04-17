Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19 Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

The 70-year-old author had spent weeks in a hospital in Oviedo fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The 70-year-old author had spent weeks in a hospital in Oviedo fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this